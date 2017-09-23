Midstate man dies after being struck by log near Lake Oconee

A 47-year-old Jasper County man died Saturday morning while unloading logs from a truck.
A large oak log rolled off the truck just before 10 a.m. and struck Antonio Warren, of Monticello, while he was working on his employer’s property near Lake Oconee, said Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills. Warren worked for Fuller Tree Service on River Lake Drive.
The sheriff’s office conducted an investigation, but it appears as though Warren’s death was an accident, the sheriff said Saturday.
