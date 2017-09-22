More Videos

    Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell and Nashville musician Jonathan Wyndham were the first to record at the Capricorn studio under its new name, Mercer Music at Capricorn.

Local

Former Miss America Betty Cantrell releases ‘Nicotine’ CD in Macon

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 22, 2017 9:01 PM

Though a former Miss America is launching her music in Nashville, Tennessee, the Warner Robins native chose to debut her first country music solo album in Macon.

Former teachers and coaches, fans, friends and family were among the crowd of about 400 people who packed inside the Cox Capitol Theater on Friday night for the release of Betty Cantrell’s CD titled “Nicotine.”

Riley Reed, a 13-year-old boy from Warner Robins, was among the eager fans.

The Fullington Academy middle school student said he chose Cantrell as the focus of his Georgia history project.

“I just thought she would be a good person to do, and she supports the military,” Reed said.

April Montgomery, executive director for Miss Macon Scholarship Program, met Cantrell years ago through the program.

“I had to come and support her during this exciting time in her life,” Montgomery said. “The last couple of years have been a whirlwind for her.”

    2016 Miss America Betty Cantrell took a flight in a Thunderbirds jet Thursday just days before the weekend Thunder Over Georgia Air Show at Robins Air Force Base.

Montgomery said she heard Cantrell’s song, “Soldier On” a few months ago.

“It’s about a woman in the military having to leave her family and all that she goes through,” she said. “It’s a really great story.”

Cantrell’s singing talent wowed the Miss America judges and was one of the reasons she started taking part in pageantry.

