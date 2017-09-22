Interstate 75 southbound was blocked between Arkwright Road and Pierce Avenue Friday afternoon after a person was hurt in a crash.
Interstate 75 southbound was blocked between Arkwright Road and Pierce Avenue Friday afternoon after a person was hurt in a crash. Laura Corley lcorley@macon.com

Man seriously hurt in I-75 chain reaction crash involving 2 semi-trucks

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 22, 2017 5:19 PM

A man was critically hurt in a chain reaction crash involving two cars and a pair of tractor-trailers on Interstate 75 southbound in Macon on Friday afternoon.

Several people called 911 about 1:15 p.m. to report the crash in which the driver of a white Prius had to be extricated from the car.

A Hapag-Lloyd Co. semi-truck had slowed down between Arkwright Road and Pierce Avenue because of mechanical problems, Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.

A tractor-trailer transporting cars was behind the semi and it moved to the right, exit-only lane to avoid hitting the semi in the rear. While changing lanes, the car-carrier hit a black Nissan, Gonzalez said. A white Toyota Prius that was behind the car-carrier then slammed into the Hapag-Lloyd Co. semi-truck.

Macon-Bibb County firefighters had to cut the man out of the Prius and the ambulance left for the Medical Center, Navicent Health, about 2 p.m.

The extent of the man’s injuries was unclear, but officials said about 6 p.m. that he was in stable condition.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

