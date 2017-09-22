Woman accused of armed robbery arrested 5 weeks after carjacking

The hunt for a Lizella woman ended Friday with her arrest on armed robbery and carjacking charges.
Lori Delois Harrell, 30, was arrested by hospital police, according to Bibb County jail records.
Although details of her capture were not immediately available, sheriff’s deputies issued a lookout for her about a week after 22-year-old Desmond White was carjacked August 17 on Weicoba Drive.
On that Thursday, about five weeks before Harrell was arrested, White stopped near Ormond Terrace and Flamingo Drive to ask Harrell if she knew where he could get “some bud,” according to a news release.
Harrell directed White to a house on Weicoba Drive where he was confronted by a man and woman getting out of a gold car that pulled up behind him.
The man hit White in the face and took his cellphone.
Harrell is accused of pulling a knife on him and ordered him out of his white Honda Accord.
As she drove off, White jumped onto the hood of the car and Harrell kept driving until he was “removed from the hood” near the intersection of Ormond and Flamingo, according to the arrest report.
Information from The Telegraph archives contributed to this report.
