Screen grab of casting call for new TV reality show
Local

‘Undercover Boss’ producers seeking Georgia families for new TV reality show gig

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

September 22, 2017 9:37 AM

Want to earn some extra money while your family is featured on reality TV?

All3Media is seeking “outgoing” families in Georgia with at least three children for a new show. The premise is allowing a mother to relax while the father runs the household for a week, according to the website dadalone.castingcrae.com.

“Are you a SUPER MOM? Do you run the household with little to no help?,” the casting call says.

It concludes, “What if you could sit back and watch dad do it all by himself...”

A short application that includes uploading a video can be submitted at https://dadalone.castingcrane.com/

The producers of the show are also behind “Undercover Boss,” which has aired for eight seasons on CBS.

