Alligator meets tragic fate at Georgia State Park

It didn’t take much effort for a person to kill a nearly 12-foot alligator.
A 11-foot 9-inch alligator apparently got stuck as it tried to squeeze through a rubber tire that had been illegally dumped in a lake at Hamburg State Park, about 15 miles southeast of Sparta.
It’s corpse was recently discovered by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, which posted on Facebook a reminder about the effects of illegal dumping.
“This is a prime example why our Game Wardens take litter and dumping so seriously,” the post said.
A 1994 Georgia law prohibited the disposal of whole tires in landfills. The state charges $1 for tire disposal at a number of approved tire processing and sorting sites approved by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
For more information about how to legally and safely dispose of scrap tires, visit Georgia's EPD website..
