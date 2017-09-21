Macon Walmart stores to offer free health screenings Saturday

Free health screenings will be offered at Macon’s three Walmart stores Saturday, the company announced Thursday.
The screenings, taking place at 4,700 stores nationwide, are set for 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tests include a blood pressure and blood sugar measurement, body mass index calculation and low-cost immunizations.
The “Walmart Wellness Day”event is offered in partnership with the American Diabetes Association, which estimates nearly 8 million people with diabetes are undiagnosed, according to a news release from the company.
Walmart held the first-ever one-day event in June and offered additional support to people whose screenings indicated a high risk of developing type 2 diabetes, the news release said.
It was unclear if Macon stores will be among those offering free vision screenings Saturday.
