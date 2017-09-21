Walmart
Macon Walmart stores to offer free health screenings Saturday

By Laura Corley

September 21, 2017 2:16 PM

Free health screenings will be offered at Macon’s three Walmart stores Saturday, the company announced Thursday.

The screenings, taking place at 4,700 stores nationwide, are set for 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tests include a blood pressure and blood sugar measurement, body mass index calculation and low-cost immunizations.

The “Walmart Wellness Day”event is offered in partnership with the American Diabetes Association, which estimates nearly 8 million people with diabetes are undiagnosed, according to a news release from the company.

Walmart held the first-ever one-day event in June and offered additional support to people whose screenings indicated a high risk of developing type 2 diabetes, the news release said.

It was unclear if Macon stores will be among those offering free vision screenings Saturday.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

