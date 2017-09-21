If you live in east Bibb, you may notice fire trucks coming from a new direction

A year after the death of former Bibb County Commissioner Lonzy Edwards, family members, friends, ministers and Macon-Bibb County leaders gathered to dedicate a facility in his honor.
A grand opening was held Thursday for the 6,800-square-foot Lonzy Edwards Fire Station, 3947 Jeffersonville Road. The east Bibb facility is one of the latest fire stations built in recent years.
Edwards, who served on the Bibb County Commission from 2007-13, also was a pastor and attorney. He died April 29, 2016, just days after he suspended his mayoral campaign because of health issues.
He was 67.
Edwards was remembered Thursday as a champion of the underserved and advocate for improving fire service in Bibb County.
“Your decision to honor his life work in this manner — a fire house, a place where lives are prepared to be placed in danger to assist those whose lives who are in jeopardy, I find quite befitting,” his widow, Nancy Edwards, said at the ceremony attended by more than 150 people.
The station was designed by BTBB and constructed by International City Builders.
About $2 million of special purpose local option sales tax revenue was used to build the station. An additional $750,000 of bond money helped purchase equipment and a fire truck.
Fire Chief Marvin Riggins said Edwards was supportive of the department’s strategic plan to decrease response time while he served on the County Commission. This station will serve communities stretching toward the Twiggs County line, Kings Park and around the Ocmulgee National Monument.
“He was a staunch supporter of the concept and very much for the idea of the fire station,” Riggins said.
That strategic plan included building several new fire stations around the county.
In April, construction began on the Bert Bivins public safety complex, which will be manned by sheriff’s deputies and firefighters.
Two other fire stations — on Heath and New Forsyth roads — have been built in recent years with SPLOST revenue.
The new buildings have helped the fire department remain rated first class for its fire protection, Mayor Robert Reichert.
“When I say that this is the intersection of public safety with public service, how appropriate it is we are naming this fire station in honor of Lonzy Edwards, who did so much.” he said.
Longtime coming
There were some challenges in getting the new station open after the Bibb County Commission approved plans in 2014.
Plans to build the station on a Donnan Road property were halted in 2015 after soil tests revealed the site was inadequate for heavy equipment.
Also, the original idea was to name the station after one of Edwards’ colleagues. But following Edwards’ passing, a swap was made to name the Jeffersonville Road fire station after Edwards since he served the east Bibb community as commissioner.
In 2016, the Macon-Bibb Commission unanimously approved Edwards being the Jeffersonville station namesake and dedicated the dual fire station/sheriff’s precinct on Napier Avenue to County Commissioner Bert Bivins.
The resolution was sponsored by longtime friend of Edwards and Commissioner Elaine Lucas.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments