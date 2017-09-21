More Videos

Local

Funeral services set to celebrate the life of Rutland senior killed in car crash

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

September 21, 2017 11:37 AM

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Rutland High School senior Heather Harrod have been set for Saturday.

The service is at 12 p.m. at Lizella Baptist Church in the Family Life Center, 2950 South Lizella Road. Pastor Chris Minton will officiate.

Family will greet friends at the center starting two hours before the service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.

Harrod, 17, was killed in a crash Tuesday on Interstate 475. A vigil was held in her honor Wednesday night.

She played clarinet for her high school band, played soccer for her high school team and was active in Best Buddies, a club that pairs students with special needs children, her obituary stated.

Harrod loved shopping, animals, a good meal and was a friend to all — never meeting a stranger, her obituary said.

“She had a witty sense of humor and a sweet generous heart,” her obituary said. “Heather was her happiest when she was spending time with her friends and family. Her precious, kind, spirit will be missed by all who knew her.”

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

