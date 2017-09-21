Funeral services set to celebrate the life of Rutland senior killed in car crash

More Videos 1:42 Friends of Rutland High School senior killed in crash hold vigil Pause 1:13 Wreck was "a crazy thing to drive up upon" 3:52 Cop Shop Podcast: Power loss leads to gunshots 0:38 Harvey moisture streaming through Georgia 1:38 'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:18 Ocmulgee Indian Celebration: In spite of Irma, show goes on 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 0:58 Warner Robins defeats Houston County 1:16 Blazevich is 'proud' of Fromm through three games Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Friends of Rutland High School senior killed in crash hold vigil Classmates of Heather Harrod hold candlelight vigil at her school parking place to remember her life as a gifted scholar, athlete, and friend. Classmates of Heather Harrod hold candlelight vigil at her school parking place to remember her life as a gifted scholar, athlete, and friend. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

