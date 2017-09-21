Mother and daughter killed when their car collides with a Chevy Silverado

An Eatonton mother and daughter suffered fatal injuries in a crash late Wednesday afternoon.
Just before 5 p.m., Jakeda Ellison, 37, pulled in front of a Chevrolet Silverado at the Ga. 24 bypass, according to a preliminary report from the Georgia State Patrol.
Ellison failed to yield as she drove east in a 2013 Toyota Corolla on Imperial Mill Road on the west side of Eatonton, the report states.
Cathy Harwood, 62, also of Eatonton, was headed north in the pickup as she T-boned Ellison’s car on the passenger side where 9-year-old Shamaylaka Ellison was sitting.
The girl died at the scene.
Jakeda Ellison was taken to Putnam General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Ellison worked at Rock Eagle 4-H Center and was likely picking up her daughter after work, a colleague said.
On Ellison’s Facebook page, she described herself as the “best single mom to my daughter. Dependable, loving, caring and a loyal person. Loves everyone!”
Both vehicles wound up in the northeast part of the intersection. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the collision.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
