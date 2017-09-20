Actors and actresses rehearse a scene from the movie “Best of Enemies” outside the Macon-Bibb Government Center in August 2017.
Extras sought for last day of filming ‘Best of Enemies’ movie in Macon

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 20, 2017 01:50 PM

UPDATED September 20, 2017 04:00 PM

Extras are being sought for the filming of “Best of Enemies,” a movie set to finish shooting in Macon on Saturday.

African Americans with natural 1960s or 1970s-style hair, to act as protestors, and white men, to portray police officers, are among roles sought by the casting company, according to the Macon Film Commission.

Those interested in the casting call may send an email to Submissions@CatrettCasting.com including three pictures, your age, height, weight and phone number.

Set in Durham, North Carolina, in the 1960s, the film stars Taraji P. Henson as Ann Atwater, a civil rights activist who faces off with the Ku Klux Klan in her efforts to desegregate schools.

Atwater died at age 80 last June at Duke Hospital.

Atwater organized marches, set up neighborhood councils, fought for improved housing and stood up to klansmen, as author Osha Gray Davidson wrote in the book, “The Best Of Enemies: Race and Redemption in the New South.”

An unlikely friendship developed between Atwater and Klan leader C.P. Ellis, played by actor Sam Rockwell, after the two were appointed to lead community meetings on school desegregation, according to The News & Observer.

Laura Corley

