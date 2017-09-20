Rutland High student killed in crash to be remembered in candlelight vigil

Friends of a Rutland High School student killed in a crash Tuesday will remember her in a candle lighting ceremony.
Heather Harrod’s classmates will gather at her school parking space at 8 p.m. Wednesday at 6250 Skipper Road in south Bibb County.
Mourners are encouraged to bring candles and flowers in honor of the 17-year-old who was thrown from her convertible as she crashed off the Interstate 475 northbound ramp at Hartley Bridge Road just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Her 2005 Toyota Solara crashed down onto the I-75 northbound ramp about 40 feet below.
Those attending the vigil should park in the rear parking lot of the high school, according to a memo from Rutland High’s student class officers.
