    Matt Johnson was stopped by Bibb County sheriff's deputies ahead of a serious crash in which a silver convertible fell dozens of feet from an embankment between on-ramps to I-75 North at Hartley Bridge Road on Sept. 19, 2017.

Local

Rutland High student killed in crash to be remembered in candlelight vigil

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

September 20, 2017 1:16 PM

Friends of a Rutland High School student killed in a crash Tuesday will remember her in a candle lighting ceremony.

Heather Harrod’s classmates will gather at her school parking space at 8 p.m. Wednesday at 6250 Skipper Road in south Bibb County.

Mourners are encouraged to bring candles and flowers in honor of the 17-year-old who was thrown from her convertible as she crashed off the Interstate 475 northbound ramp at Hartley Bridge Road just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Her 2005 Toyota Solara crashed down onto the I-75 northbound ramp about 40 feet below.

Those attending the vigil should park in the rear parking lot of the high school, according to a memo from Rutland High’s student class officers.

Telegraph writer Laura Corley contributed to this report.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

