Craft-your-own pizza restaurant to open with a special ‘eat free’ event for charity

A new pizza restaurant invites you to be the chef as it opens next week in Centerville.
“Your Pie” announced on Facebook that it will be opening Friday, Sept. 29, at 2764 Watson Boulevard in Centerville.
Robert Bearden, owner of Your Pie W.R. LLC, said he discovered the Athens-based pizza restaurant on a trip to Columbus last year.
At Your Pie, customers pick the type of dough, sauce and toppings that are baked in a large brick oven at very high temperature.
“It’s a very unique experience,” Bearden told The Telegraph in May. “And you have a different kind of pizza every time you go in.”
Those who can’t wait for the grand opening can eat free at a “Dine & Donate” benefit Sept. 25-27 that will benefit Family Promise of Greater Houston County.
The first customers at the Sept. 29 grand opening will receive a free 32-ounce souvenir cup that allows for unlimited refills for $1.49 per visit.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
