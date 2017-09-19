More Videos

    Matt Johnson was stopped by Bibb County sheriff's deputies ahead of a serious crash in which a silver convertible fell dozens of feet from an embankment between on-ramps to I-75 North at Hartley Bridge Road on Sept. 19, 2017.

Local

Person seriously injured after crash that closes on-ramp to I-75

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 19, 2017 4:33 PM

The on-ramp from Hartley Bridge Road to Interstate 75 northbound is closed to traffic Tuesday afternoon after a person was seriously injured in a crash.

A silver convertible was mangled after apparently landing at the bottom of a 40-foot embankment. At least one person was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Traffic that had backed up on the ramp was turned around and re-routed as Bibb County sheriff’s traffic investigators collected evidence and tried to figure out what happened.

“There were no witnesses, so we’re starting from scratch,” a deputy told a Telegraph reporter on the scene.

For more on this story, come back to macon.com and read Wednesday’s Telegraph.

