Person seriously injured after crash that closes on-ramp to I-75

The on-ramp from Hartley Bridge Road to Interstate 75 northbound is closed to traffic Tuesday afternoon after a person was seriously injured in a crash.
A silver convertible was mangled after apparently landing at the bottom of a 40-foot embankment. At least one person was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Traffic that had backed up on the ramp was turned around and re-routed as Bibb County sheriff’s traffic investigators collected evidence and tried to figure out what happened.
“There were no witnesses, so we’re starting from scratch,” a deputy told a Telegraph reporter on the scene.
For more on this story, come back to macon.com and read Wednesday’s Telegraph.
Comments