5 Georgia counties approved for Disaster Unemployment Assistance after Irma

'I am in shock' after Irma damage to historic neighborhood Tropical Storm Irma pummeled the historic Shirley Hills neighborhood of northeast Macon, shocking a neighbor who grew up in Florida. Dozens of tall trees and pines crashed through power lines and snapped poles Sept. 11, 2017.

