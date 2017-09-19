Keith Leroy Tharpe
With his execution date set, Jones County killer requests final meal

By Mariya Lewter

mlewter@macon.com

September 19, 2017 1:08 PM

A Jones County man set to be executed by lethal injection next week has requested his final meal.

Keith Leroy Tharpe, 59, was sentenced to death in 1991 for the murder of his sister-in-law, Jacquelyn Freeman. Tharpe shot Freeman three times with a single-shot 12-gauge shotgun and was convicted of malice murder and kidnapping.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Tharpe’s final meal request includes three spicy chicken breasts, roast beef sandwich with sauce, fish sandwich, tater logs, onion rings, apple pie and a vanilla milkshake.

Tharpe is scheduled for execution by lethal injection at 7 p.m. Sept. 26. A clemency hearing will be held at 9 a.m. Monday.

Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter

