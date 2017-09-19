‘Dreamers’ invited to file DACA renewals at Mercer University clinic in Macon

So-called “Dreamers” whose immigration status is expiring over the next six months are invited to a free clinic this weekend in Macon.
Beneficiaries of DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, need to apply for renewals by Oct. 5 if their status expires between Sept. 5 and March 5, 2018.
The U.S. government currently is only handling requests from that expiration period, according to to a news release from Mercer University.
The Macon campus is hosting two sessions for beneficiaries to get help with their paperwork from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Mercer law school at 1021 Georgia Ave.
Professor Mark Jones, who is co-organizing the event with the law office of Jennifer Moore, said he believes this is the only clinic being offered in Middle Georgia.
“Those of us offering the clinics feel an obligation to do what we can to help a very deserving and vulnerable part of our community meet a quickly approaching deadline,” Jones stated in the release.
Applicants must bring:
▪ Copies of their current work authorizations and copies of any old DACA applications.
▪ A $495 money order for government fees, plus $25 for postage, but scholarships are available through lc4daca.org and a representative from the Mexican Consulate also will provide information about possible financial assistance with fees.
▪ Criminal records, such as tickets, citations, certified dispositions, charging documents and police reports.
▪ Listings and records of contact with immigration agencies.
▪ Passports used for any travel and a copy of advance parole documents if the individual has traveled abroad.
▪ Lists of addresses since the last applications.
▪ Current passports and photo identifications.
Appointments can be made at law.mercer.edu/daca, but walk-ins are available.
Jones said the volunteering at the clinic will give law students an opportunity to make a difference in others’ lives.
“Mercer law school is committed to teaching our students the value of supporting their local community and giving back whenever possible,” he said.
