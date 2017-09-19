Police find car of missing Georgia woman, but she was not inside

The family of a missing Georgia woman has turned to social media to solicit help to find her.
Jenna Van Gelderen, 25, was last seen house-sitting at her parents’ Atlanta home Friday, Aug. 18, according to a Facebook page started by her father, Leon. She was seen driving her mother’s red Mazda 3 with an unidentified man the night before.
Also missing was Van Gelderen’s blue Mazda 6 sedan. Atlanta news station 11Alive reported DeKalb County police found the empty vehicle in a parking lot on Defoors Avenue in Atlanta about seven miles from her parents’ house.
“To Jenna’s friends- someone knows more about Jenna’s activities the night of August 18, 2017 (Friday) and spoke to her,” her father wrote on the Facebook page. “We need your help if you are a true friend.”
A $10,000 reward is in place for information leading to Van Gelderen’s return. Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeKalb County Missing Persons Division at 770-724-7600 ext.4 or 404-966-8565.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
