More Videos

Former Macon mayor denounces gun violence 1:51

Former Macon mayor denounces gun violence

Pause
'Doesn't take much to ignite violence,' sheriff says 2:19

'Doesn't take much to ignite violence,' sheriff says

Renovation project turns school building into something to be proud of 1:03

Renovation project turns school building into something to be proud of

Family members can't understand shooting victim's death 1:48

Family members can't understand shooting victim's death

Macon dodged no bullets with Irma 1:05

Macon dodged no bullets with Irma

Coroner: Focus on the problems at hand 1:55

Coroner: Focus on the problems at hand

Putting a face to the skull 3:18

Putting a face to the skull

Time-lapse of deserted I-75 as Irma lashes Macon 0:39

Time-lapse of deserted I-75 as Irma lashes Macon

Irma's winds blow tree onto house 0:38

Irma's winds blow tree onto house

Irma takes down trees across Macon 0:53

Irma takes down trees across Macon

  • Man found dead from possible heroin overdose

    Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said the death of 58-year-old Lance Jenkins is suspicious. Jenkins' body was found in the back seat of his estranged wife's car that had been parked behind an apartment building on Clisby Place in Macon.

Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said the death of 58-year-old Lance Jenkins is suspicious. Jenkins' body was found in the back seat of his estranged wife's car that had been parked behind an apartment building on Clisby Place in Macon. Laura Corley The Telegraph
Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said the death of 58-year-old Lance Jenkins is suspicious. Jenkins' body was found in the back seat of his estranged wife's car that had been parked behind an apartment building on Clisby Place in Macon. Laura Corley The Telegraph

Local

Heroin overdose likely reason for dead man in car

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 18, 2017 8:42 PM

A 58-year-old man was found dead in the back seat of his estranged wife’s car from an apparent heroin overdose Monday evening.

Lance Jenkins was pronounced dead about 7:30 p.m. behind an apartment building at 283 Clisby Place, off Vineville Avenue, Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said.

Neighbors saw Jenkins sitting in the car about 6 p.m.

The apartment manager told Jenkins’ estranged wife to go check on him, Miley said.

“She tried to wake him but found him to be unresponsive,” Miley said. “We’re treating it as a suspicious death.”

An autopsy is set for Tuesday.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Former Macon mayor denounces gun violence

View More Video