Heroin overdose likely reason for dead man in car

A 58-year-old man was found dead in the back seat of his estranged wife’s car from an apparent heroin overdose Monday evening.
Lance Jenkins was pronounced dead about 7:30 p.m. behind an apartment building at 283 Clisby Place, off Vineville Avenue, Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said.
Neighbors saw Jenkins sitting in the car about 6 p.m.
The apartment manager told Jenkins’ estranged wife to go check on him, Miley said.
“She tried to wake him but found him to be unresponsive,” Miley said. “We’re treating it as a suspicious death.”
An autopsy is set for Tuesday.
