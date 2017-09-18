Follow these rules to ensure Irma debris is picked up by Macon-Bibb

Macon-Bibb County leaders are asking residents to remain patient and follow guidelines to ensure Irma storm debris is picked up.
Macon-Bibb crews spent much of last week clearing portions of 212 blocked roads and fixing traffic signals damaged by the storm. Now its attention is turning to collecting the trees and other debris displaced by Irma.
The county will hire a contractor to help with debris removal as cleanup continues in the next several weeks.
“We will collect the debris from the curb, so people don’t need to worry about what they’re going to do with it,” Solid Waste Director Kevin Barkley said in a news release. “Just get it to the curb, and we’ll get it handled. All we ask is a little patience to get it all picked up.”
Before you ram a trunk or other tree remnants into a garbage container, there are instructions Macon-Bibb residents should follow for curbside pickup:
▪ Do not put parts of tree debris into trash cans;
▪ Limbs, branches and tree trunks should be cut into pieces that are no longer than four feet in length and placed at the curb;
▪ Tree trunks should be separated into their own piles;
▪ Leaves and pine straw should be placed inside garbage bags.
The county is also still working with the state’s Environmental Protection Division on finding sites where the storm debris can be taken. Macon-Bibb’s inert landfill, which is was where yard waste and some construction materials were previously taken, was closed last year, Macon-Bibb spokesman Chris Floore said Monday.
The county has yet to determine if residents will be able to pick up some of the wood debris collected by Macon-Bibb to use for firewood or mulch.
People should also not take any debris directly to the main landfill, Floore said.
“We can still do the bulky pick up — the branches and limbs — but don’t have a place to take the trees to start the mulching and chipping process,” he said.
