Chicago band set to rock Macon next month

The band Chicago is set to perform in Macon next month.
Tickets for the Oct. 25 show at the Macon Auditorium are set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., according to the Macon Centreplex. Chicago formed in 1967 with a dream of integrating a rock ’n’ roll sound with horns. Since then, the band has produced 34 albums and recorded 21 Top 10 singles. The band’s dynamic musical styles range from R&P, pop, blues and jazz.
“Chicago is second only to the Beach Boys as the most successful American rock band of all time, in terms of both albums and singles,” according to the band’s biography posted on Billboard.com.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost between $50-$90.
