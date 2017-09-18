ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Local

Chicago band set to rock Macon next month

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 18, 2017 2:08 PM

The band Chicago is set to perform in Macon next month.

Tickets for the Oct. 25 show at the Macon Auditorium are set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., according to the Macon Centreplex. Chicago formed in 1967 with a dream of integrating a rock ’n’ roll sound with horns. Since then, the band has produced 34 albums and recorded 21 Top 10 singles. The band’s dynamic musical styles range from R&P, pop, blues and jazz.

“Chicago is second only to the Beach Boys as the most successful American rock band of all time, in terms of both albums and singles,” according to the band’s biography posted on Billboard.com.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost between $50-$90.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Former Macon mayor denounces gun violence

Former Macon mayor denounces gun violence 1:51

Former Macon mayor denounces gun violence
Renovation project turns school building into something to be proud of 1:03

Renovation project turns school building into something to be proud of
'Doesn't take much to ignite violence,' sheriff says 2:19

'Doesn't take much to ignite violence,' sheriff says

View More Video