Get your child’s car seat installation checked for free Saturday in Macon

Parents and other caregivers can have their child’s car seat installation inspected for free Saturday in Macon.
The Macon-Bibb County Health Department is hosting the event 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Walmart at 1401 Gray Highway as part of National Child Passenger Safety Week. Caregivers will be educated on how to choose the right car seats for children and how to install them correctly, according to a news release.
Car crashes are the leading killer of children, the release states, and car seats, booster seats and seat belts are often used incorrectly.
“No parent ever wants to get it wrong when it comes to a child’s safety,” Stephanie Hyman, the health department’s health educator and Safe Kids coordinator, said in the release. “Parents — don’t just think you know, make sure you know your child is secure in their car seat and are in the right seat for their age and size.”
Jennifer Burk
