Sheriff’s sergeant survives close call as patrol car overturns into ditch

A Baldwin County sheriff’s sergeant was on his way to work early Monday when his patrol car went off the road and overturned into a ditch.

Sgt. Carl Lee Kitchens suffered cuts on his head and arm in the crash on Fortville-Milledgville Road and Stallings Road near the border of Jones and Baldwin counties.

Jones County rescue units were dispatched to the single-car accident with possible entrapment just before 6:15 a.m.

“He did call it in himself,” Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee said in a phone conversation with The Telegraph as he rushed to the scene.

First responders were able to free Kitchens from the car shortly after arriving at the scene.

Massee followed the ambulance to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon where Kitchens was in the emergency room.

“Looking at the vehicle, I’m pleased he wasn’t injured any worse than he was,” Massee said.

Kitchens was being treated for the cuts and possible broken bones, the sheriff said just before 8:30 a.m.

“He’s doing much better,” Massee said. “I tell you, the (hospital) staff over here has been excellent.”

Kitchens was beginning his 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. shift when the wreck occured in a rural area just north of Haddock in Jones County.