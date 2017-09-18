Local

Sheriff’s deputy seriously injured as car overturns on rural road

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

September 18, 2017 6:45 AM

A Baldwin County sheriff’s deputy was seriously hurt after crashing his car into a ditch early Monday.

Just before 6:15 a.m., the officer’s car overturned on Fortville-Milledgeville Road near Stallings Road at the Jones County border with Baldwin County.

Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee was on his way to the scene as rescue crews were arriving at the crash site.

“He did call it in himself,” Massee said of the officer involved in the crash. “He has bad lacerations on his arm and head.”

Jones County fire rescue units reported the officer was loaded into an ambulance from Medical Center, Navicent Health, and was headed to the Macon hospital.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

