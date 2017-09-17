Bibb deputies find burglary suspect at scene

Bibb County deputies responding to burglary early Sunday arrested a man found hiding in the woods behind the home.
Daniel Clayton Hobbs, 44, was charged with burglary of the home in the 1400 block of Waverland Drive, according to a release. Deputies were called to the scene shortly after 5 a.m. and found the doors open and a Chevy Trailblazer in the driveway with the back open.
Deputies found Hobbs after searching the area, the release stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at at 478-751 -7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
