Georgia Power outage map shows fewer than 12,000 customers statewide without power as of Saturday morning. Georgia Power Screen grab of outage map

Irma outage update: 99 percent of Georgia Power customers now with power

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

September 16, 2017 10:09 AM

Georgia Power and Georgia Electric Membership Corp. report about 21,000 Georgia customers were still without power because of Tropical Storm Irma on Saturday.

Those numbers include 6,436 Georgia Power customers on Saturday afternoon and as of the morning 14,750 customers of the state’s electric membership cooperatives. At the peak of Irma, 550,000 EMC customers and 990,000 Georgia Power homes and businesses had their electricity knocked out.

By Saturday afternoon, Georgia Power had restored power to 99 percent of homes and businesses affected by Irma.

In Middle Georgia, there were 295 Georgia Power customers in Bibb County still affected by the outages as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday. There were 255 in Jones County and fewer than 10 customers without power in Monroe, Peach, Twiggs and Wilkinson counties, respectively, according to Georgia Power’s outage map.

There were 74 Tri-County EMC members waiting to have their power restored on Saturday morning, including 97 in Jones, 36 in Baldwin, 11 in Putnam County, 5 in Twiggs and one in Wilkinson.

Flint Energies has 12 members still affected by the outages with six in Houston, one each Macon and Taylor counties and four in Peach.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

