Three Macon house fires this week started in the same way

A house fire Friday afternoon in east Macon started in the same way as two other house fires here this week.
Folks living at 2437 Bristol Drive apparently had a deep fryer plugged in when Tropical Storm Irma knocked out power earlier this week, Macon-Bibb County Fire Lt. Ben Gleaton said.
When power was restored to the area Friday afternoon, the deep fryer turned on, causing flames to erupt in the kitchen about 1:20 p.m.
A neighbor across the street called 911, Gleaton said.
Nine dogs that were inside the house were evacuated and survived.
On Wednesday, two houses in Lake Wildwood burned from fires that started on a stove.
Though power had been restored to much of Macon by Friday night, Gleaton urged those without power to make sure all appliances are unplugged.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments