Irma causes parking changes at Ocmulgee Indian Celebration. Muscogee chief to attend

Ocmulgee Indian Celebration: In spite of Irma, show goes on The Ocmulgee Indian Celebration scheduled for this weekend may have been threatened by tropical storm Irma but a massive cleanup effort and off-site parking will save the days. The Ocmulgee Indian Celebration scheduled for this weekend may have been threatened by tropical storm Irma but a massive cleanup effort and off-site parking will save the days. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

