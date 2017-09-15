The Air Force was born 70 years ago, and these Middle Georgia men were there

More Videos 1:05 Macon dodged no bullets with Irma Pause 2:18 Ag Secretary Perdue visits pecan farm to see Irma damage 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:26 'She was obviously under duress' 1:16 Houston County homicide crime scene 1:24 He went to take a photo of downed trees and more came down 1:30 Original Air Force members gather at the Museum of Aviation 1:55 Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown 1:14 This puzzle is no problem for Central High student 1:01 Alabama fans kicked out of FSU game after fighting in the stands Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Original Air Force members gather at the Museum of Aviation The U.S. Air Force turns 70 on Sept. 18, 2017, and at least 18 men from Middle Georgia were serving when it was born. Many of them gathered recently for a photo at the Museum of Aviation.

