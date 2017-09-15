In this Feb. 20, 2011 file photo, the outside of a Macy's store is shown in Dallas.
In this Feb. 20, 2011 file photo, the outside of a Macy's store is shown in Dallas. LM Otero AP

Macy’s makes changes to holiday season hiring due to online shopping

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

September 15, 2017 11:44 AM

The popularity of online shopping is leading to a shift in hiring for the holiday season by a popular department store chain.

Macy’s announced Friday it will be hiring 3,000 fewer employees this holiday shopping season, although the number of people working to fulfill online orders will rise by 18,000 employees, multiple news outlets reported.

Overall, it’s about a four percent reduction – from 83,000 last year — in Macy’s holiday workforce for 2017.

Macy’s will hold hiring events Sept. 28-29 for its stores, call centers and distribution sites, according to USA Today.

Earlier this week, Target announced it will increase its holiday workforce for the first time in five years when it hires 30,000 more seasonal workers than 2016.

The holiday shopping season extends from Thanksgiving weekend until early January.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

