Here’s an update on Middle Georgia power outages post Irma

Georgia utility companies continue to work steadily to restore power post Tropical Storm Irma.
By early Friday evening, Georgia Power customers without power included 3,947 in Bibb County, 507 in Baldwin County and 1,463 in Monroe County, according to a power outages map on the company’s website.
Georgia Power estimated about 35,000 of 960,000 impacted customers statewide remain without electricity by 5 p.m. Friday.
“More than 8,000 personnel are working around the clock as part of Georgia Power’s statewide restoration effort,” the company said on its website. “We are on track to restore power to 95 percent of all customers impacted by Hurricane Irma by Saturday night – 24 hours ahead of schedule.”
The finishing line also was closer for the state’s electric membership cooperatives with service still needing to be restored to about 35,000 customers as of Friday afternoon, according to Georgia Electric Membership Corp.
GEMC said in a news release it expected to make “significant progress” Friday night.
“Since late Monday/early Tuesday, more than 4,500 linemen from 15 states have worked non-stop to restore service to more than a half million customers,” the release said. “This may be the first time in memory that all 41 EMCs have been affected by a single storm.”
Flint Energies reported Friday it had restored power to virtually all of its 31,000 members who were without power at Irma’s peak. By 5 p.m. about 25 homes or businesses remained without power in Houston, Macon, Peach and Crawford counties.
“Barring the unforeseen, all of these members should get power tonight, except for the few that have damage which needs a licensed electrician to repair,” Flint spokesman Jimmy Autry said in an email.
Also, Friday early evening there were 3,023 Tri-County EMC customers who did not power. That included 877 in Jones County and 188 in Baldwin County. There were 21 total members without power in Bibb, Twiggs and Wilkinson counties.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
