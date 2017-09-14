gpetric Getty Images/iStockphoto
If your Cox cable is still out after Irma, here’s a way to lower your bill

By Mariya Lewter

September 14, 2017 4:25 PM

Though crews are working around the clock to restore power in Middle Georgia after Tropical Storm Irma, some residents are still experiencing issues with their cable.

If you’re a Cox customer with this problem, the company wants to help you relieve some stress while you focus on recovery.

According to a news release, Cox is offering a Storm Assistance Offer to Georgia residents affected by the hurricane who would like to temporarily suspend their services. The offer allows customers to put their cable service on a seasonal hold and lower their bill.

While their cable services are suspended, customers may keep access to their existing Cox email and phone number at a minimal charge for up to 9 months, as well as transfer any services to another address while their home is under repair.

To activate the offer, customers can call (888) 269-9693 or visit www.cox.com for more information.

Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter

