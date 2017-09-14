If your Cox cable is still out after Irma, here’s a way to lower your bill

Though crews are working around the clock to restore power in Middle Georgia after Tropical Storm Irma, some residents are still experiencing issues with their cable.
If you’re a Cox customer with this problem, the company wants to help you relieve some stress while you focus on recovery.
According to a news release, Cox is offering a Storm Assistance Offer to Georgia residents affected by the hurricane who would like to temporarily suspend their services. The offer allows customers to put their cable service on a seasonal hold and lower their bill.
While their cable services are suspended, customers may keep access to their existing Cox email and phone number at a minimal charge for up to 9 months, as well as transfer any services to another address while their home is under repair.
To activate the offer, customers can call (888) 269-9693 or visit www.cox.com for more information.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
