Local

Mercer hosts watch party for Saturday’s game against Auburn

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

September 14, 2017 3:02 PM

Mercer Village will become game day headquarters on Saturday.

The Mercer Maniacs and the Office of Campus Life and Student Involvement are hosting a watch party for the upcoming away game against Auburn University.

The free event, which is open to the public, is from noon-8 p.m. in Mercer Village. Montpelier Avenue from Linden Avenue to Winship Street will be closed. Attendees can bring food and tailgating supplies, and nearby restaurants will be selling food.

Before the 4 p.m. match-up, Mercer’s marching band will perform, and a big screen will be tuned to ESPN. In the event of bad weather, the event will be canceled.

