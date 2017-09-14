Mercer hosts watch party for Saturday’s game against Auburn

Mercer Village will become game day headquarters on Saturday.
The Mercer Maniacs and the Office of Campus Life and Student Involvement are hosting a watch party for the upcoming away game against Auburn University.
The free event, which is open to the public, is from noon-8 p.m. in Mercer Village. Montpelier Avenue from Linden Avenue to Winship Street will be closed. Attendees can bring food and tailgating supplies, and nearby restaurants will be selling food.
Before the 4 p.m. match-up, Mercer’s marching band will perform, and a big screen will be tuned to ESPN. In the event of bad weather, the event will be canceled.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
