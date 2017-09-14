Georgia is providing tax relief to Hurricane Irma victims

If you were affected by Hurricane Irma, the Georgia Department of Revenue wants to provide some relief.
According to a news release, the department is postponing certain deadlines for return filing, tax payment and “other time-sensitive acts” until Jan. 31, 2018.
The tax relief is reserved for individuals and businesses that were located in and affected by the disaster area, as well as any relief workers affiliated with a recognized government or philanthropic organization assisting in relief activities.
Any individual visiting the covered disaster area who was injured or killed as a result of the disaster also qualifies.
Affected taxpayers filing paper returns are told to write “2017 Hurricane IRMA” across the top of submitted forms.
For full details of the relief, visit dor.georgia.gov or call the DOR Headquarters in Atlanta at 1-877-423-6711.
