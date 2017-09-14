More Videos

    Macon insurance man Coulby Lewis says "city fared very well for what it could have been."

If you rely on food stamps, you may qualify for replacement benefits for spoiled food

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

September 14, 2017 2:01 PM

Georgians who rely on food stamps may get some relief for food that perished when power was lost when Irma pelted Middle Georgia.

Those who purchased food with SNAP benefits and had to throw out food after the power was off for more than four hours may apply for replacement benefits, according to a post on the state Division of Family and Children Services website.

Food stamp recipients are required to report the loss of food to their local DFCS office and complete an affidavit of Food Loss Replacement Form No. 841 verifying the amount of loss. The form can be found online.

Customers have 10 days after the loss to submit that form.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

