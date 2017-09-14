‘Like being in a war,’ resident says after Irma pummels historic Macon neighborhood

More Videos 1:05 Macon dodged no bullets with Irma Pause 1:26 'She was obviously under duress' 2:18 Ag Secretary Perdue visits pecan farm to see Irma damage 1:24 He went to take a photo of downed trees and more came down 1:30 Original Air Force members gather at the Museum of Aviation 0:44 Florida woman seeks refuge from Irma at Macon church 3:18 Putting a face to the skull 1:03 Houston County 911 gets busy as Irma winds pick up 0:19 Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West 0:55 Irma can't stop this hummingbird from having a drink Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'I am in shock' after Irma damage to historic neighborhood Tropical Storm Irma pummeled the historic Shirley Hills neighborhood of northeast Macon, shocking a neighbor who grew up in Florida. Dozens of tall trees and pines crashed through power lines and snapped poles Sept. 11, 2017. Tropical Storm Irma pummeled the historic Shirley Hills neighborhood of northeast Macon, shocking a neighbor who grew up in Florida. Dozens of tall trees and pines crashed through power lines and snapped poles Sept. 11, 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Tropical Storm Irma pummeled the historic Shirley Hills neighborhood of northeast Macon, shocking a neighbor who grew up in Florida. Dozens of tall trees and pines crashed through power lines and snapped poles Sept. 11, 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph