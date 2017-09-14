More Videos

Local

You can temporarily shop at the Sam’s Club in Macon as part of Irma relief

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

September 14, 2017 11:24 AM

UPDATED September 14, 2017 02:56 PM

The Sam’s Club in Macon is temporarily waiving membership requirements to help the community get back on its feet after Irma, according to a corporate news release.

This means shoppers who do not have a Sam’s Club membership may shop there temporarily. A store manager did not know how long the temporary suspension of membership requirements would last.

The store at 4701 Log Cabin Drive offers gas, food and other supplies for sale.

Tropical Storm Irma downed trees and knocked out power and telephone lines across Middle Georgia.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the store was waiving membership fees. The store is waiving membership requirements to shop.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

