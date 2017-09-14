United in Pink volunteers Laura Paxton, left, and Monica Whitworth put the final touches on Emma Clare Gunnoe’s room by selecting and framing family photographs just before the big reveal in 2013.
Local

Breast cancer support group United in Pink celebrates 10th anniversary

By Jennifer Burk

jburk@macon.com

September 14, 2017 8:55 AM

United in Pink, a group that supports families affected by a breast cancer diagnosis, will celebrate its 10th anniversary Sunday.

The celebration will be held 3-5 p.m. at Howard Community Club, which was home of the first Bunko for Breast Cancer and Men’s Poker Night, now known as Pink Vegas. Howard Community Club is located at 5645 Forsyth Road in Macon.

Families served by United in Pink will enjoy food, live music and family portraits.

United in Pink’s next fundraiser is Flamingo Fest 5K on Oct. 21 at Wesleyan College. You may sign up for the race or make a donation at www.unitedinpink.org.

