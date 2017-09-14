Iowans Nick Bothwell and Brandy Brunton delivered 80 cases of water to the Macon-Bibb County firefighters Wednesday because they wanted to help in the wake of Irma.
Local

Couple drives more than 1,000 miles to help Georgians in the wake of Irma

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

September 14, 2017 7:03 AM

Watching the devastation of Hurricane Irma from the comfort of their Iowa home, one couple decided to do something to help.

Brandy Brunton and Nick Bothwell took time off from their jobs and hit the road.

“We’re on vacation and might as well do something productive,” they told Macon-Bibb County Fire Chief Marvin Riggins Wednesday afternoon.

They drove more than 1,000 miles to bring 80 cases of water to those suffering in the aftermath of the storm.

“We called over to Savannah and they said they weren’t taking any water,” they told the chief.

They decided to drive to Macon instead, and they saw a lot of downed trees on the Georgia back roads.

Riggins thanked them and invited them to the fire station for a photo opportunity with the headquarters crew that helped unload the cases.

“We’ll take this to our Red Cross shelters or arrange for it to go to Macon County, where they are without water, ” Riggins told them.

Marshallville’s water supply dwindled this week after power outages. Residents are urged to boil water before drinking it until the system can be retested Friday.

Irma topples church steeples in Warner Robins

Becky Purser and Woody Marshall The Telegraph

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303

