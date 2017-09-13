More Videos

    An Ocala, Florida woman, waited out Tropical Storm Irma at Riverside United Methodist Church in Macon, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.

More than 100 evacuees remain in Macon’s two shelters

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 13, 2017 6:34 PM

About 120 evacuees remained in Macon shelters Wednesday night as damage assessment and recovery efforts were still underway in south Georgia and Florida.

“They’re not really sure if it’s safe to go back yet,” said Connie Hensler, executive director of the American Red Cross central and midwest Georgia chapters. “We’re just working to make sure ... they’re getting back to a good situation, or to a shelter that’s closer.”

Though folks started leaving the shelters Tuesday after Tropical Storm Irma rolled through, some parts of southeast Georgia were still without power and running water.

Three of Macon’s five shelters had closed by Wednesday evening, leaving only the East Macon Recreation Center and the North Macon Park shelters.

“We understand they’re anxious to get back and check on conditions as well,” Hensler said.

In addition to helping evacuees, the American Red Cross also helped several Macon families in need on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“If anyone has storm damage, like a tree fell on their house or they’ve had isolated flooding in their homes, ... we will send our volunteers out and meet with the family and see what their immediate needs are,” Hensler said.

Anyone who needs help as a result of storm damage to their homes can call the local American Red Cross at 855-891-7325.

