Boil advisory issued for Marshallville drinking water, Ideal without power

Residents in Marshallville are being urged to boil tap water before drinking it until the city’s water supply can be re-tested Friday.
The city would have run out of water at 6 p.m. Thursday if the power hadn’t been restored to the pumps at the water plant.
“They were draining the tank and the tank got real low,” said Roy Yoder, chairman of the local emergency planning committee for Macon County. Though the water was tested Tuesday and results were good, the mayor and city council “want to re-test it Friday” and are urging people to drink bottled water or boiled tap water.
The water is safe to use for washing clothes and bathing.
A church is handing out water and Powerade to Marshallville residents, and donations are not needed, Yoder said.
“We’re licking our wounds right now, but we’re not bleeding profusely,” Yoder said of the city’s water situation. “There’s cities that are a whole lot worse off than we are.”
About 300 people in Ideal remained without power afternoon Wednesday, according to the Georgia Power Outage map. Yoder said generators were installed for the town’s water pumps Tuesday.
In late August, Marshallville City Council discussed how it could improve its water infrastructure to attract new business and residents to live there, according to the city’s website.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments