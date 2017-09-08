Hurricane Irma’s shift west could mean more rain, tornadoes in Middle Georgia

More Videos 2:12 Florida evacuees making the best of difficult travel while escaping Hurricane Irma Pause 0:33 Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida 1:09 She'd been left behind before, but not this time 1:04 Horses evacuated from Irma come into Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:04 Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon 1:21 Midstate Red Cross providing 'everything we can' to Hurricane Irma evacuees 1:59 Sisters find shelter away from storm at Wesleyan 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 1:18 Peach Countians welcome Hurricane Irma refugees Video Link copy Embed Code copy

She'd been left behind before, but not this time Berlynn Cotton, of Brunswick, was left without power or aid for a week after Hurricane Matthew. This time, though, the American Red Cross picked her up at home and carried her to a Macon shelter where she says she feels safe. Berlynn Cotton, of Brunswick, was left without power or aid for a week after Hurricane Matthew. This time, though, the American Red Cross picked her up at home and carried her to a Macon shelter where she says she feels safe. lcorley@macon.com The Telegraph

