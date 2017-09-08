Hurricane Irma’s shift west could mean more rain, tornadoes in Middle Georgia

The path of Hurricane Irma has shifted west, increasing the amount of rain and the chance for tornadoes in Middle Georgia early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The midstate could get 3 to 6 inches of rain, and there could be wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph, the National Weather Service reported.
“By Monday morning ... it is looking increasingly likely that south and central Georgia will begin to experience notable impacts from the storm ... including strong winds and heavy rainfall,” the weather service said.
For the midstate, the worst of the storm could come late Monday and into Tuesday. The biggest threat to Macon-Bibb County is wind, which could take down trees, limbs and power lines.
Earlier Friday, Gov. Nathan Deal expanded a state of emergency to include a total of 94 counties, including all of Middle Georgia.
“I want to caution all Georgians that just because the weather now may appear to be calm, do not take that for granted,” Deal said. “This is a rapidly moving hurricane and the weather and consequences of that hurricane can change dramatically within a short period of time.”
President Donald Trump also declared a state of emergency for 30 Georgia counties Friday, freeing up additional federal money and resources for disaster relief.
The governor authorized the activation of up to 5,000 Georgia National Guard members, and mandatory evacuation orders were issued for areas east of Interstate 95 and other parts of the coast, including Savannah.
Forecasts late Friday showed Irma was a Category 4 hurricane with winds upward of 155 miles per hour. Some forecaster believed it could gain strength and become at Category 5 hurricane again.
The storm is expected to hit Florida late Saturday or early Sunday.
“We have just very little time before it to arrives,” said Spencer Hawkins, director of the Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency. “Current forecasts have us starting to see the early effects on Monday.”
That forecast and Deal’s actions prompted the Monday cancellation of classes, meetings and more across Middle Georgia.
Georgia Power will mobilize its crews this weekend in preparation for the storm, said Ron Shipman, Georgia Power vice president for the central region.
Florida evacuees continued to flow to Macon-Bibb County shelters Friday, seeking refuge until the storm passes.
The shelter at East Macon Park, which opened up Thursday, was more than 75 percent full by Friday afternoon, with 58 people there.
“We’ve had a significant number of phone calls from people traveling and wanting to know, ‘Is there space for me?’ ” American Red Cross volunteer shelter manager Jeremy Newton said, adding that he assured folks that Macon would have enough room to accommodate them.
A bus load of about 45 special needs and physically disabled evacuees arrived at the shelter in the middle of the night Thursday. Newton said the Department of Public Health arranged for them to evacuate to Macon.
Berlynn Cotton, of Brunswick, was among those midnight arrivals.
The 58-year-old was left behind, unable to get transportation last year when Hurricane Matthew swept through the Georgia coast.
“I was out of electricity for about a week ... and was actually cooking outside with wood to eat,” Cotton recalled. “When (the American Red Cross) picked me up this time, I felt special.”
A second shelter opened Friday at Theron Ussery Recreation Center, and about 40 people had shown up there by late Friday afternoon.
Shelters also are available in other counties, including Laurens, Dodge and Peach as well as the city of Cochran.
Travel
The new express toll lanes on Interstate 75 south of Atlanta are open now to all vehicles. The lanes will remain open for northbound traffic only as evacuees travel away from the approaching storm.
The express lanes, which opened earlier this year, stretch 12 miles from McDonough Road in Henry County to Stockbridge Highway in Clayton County.
Normally, the lanes are open only to Peach Pass or SunPass holders, who are then billed a fee based on the demand to use it and the number of miles traveled on it. However, the Georgia Department of Transportation started waiving the regular tolls at midnight Friday.
Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, GDOT plans to reverse the eastbound lanes of Interstate 16 to westbound lanes for a 125-mile stretch between Savannah and Dublin.
Officials are asking people familiar with the area to use back roads to reduce traffic along interstates as evacuees come into the region.
Several Macon gas station clerks reported Friday afternoon that more people than usual were refueling their vehicles, but they said they weren’t in immediate danger of running out of gas.
However, the Cochran Police Department posted on its Facebook page midafternoon Friday that the city was critically low on fuel.
“It’s going to be slow go,” said Russell McMurry, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation. “Please pack your patience. Hurricane evacuation routes are not meant to be interstate speed.”
FEMA, RAFB
Federal Emergency Management Agency teams arrived at Robins Air Force Base on Thursday.
FEMA’s urban search and rescue units will locate, extricate and stabilize folks who are trapped in confined spaces during or after the storm, according to a Facebook post by the base.
Structural collapse is most often the cause for people being trapped, but people also could be trapped in traffic crashes, mines and collapsed trenches, the post said.
Robins Air Force Base said it is allowing “liberal leave” on Monday for non-mission-essential employees.
Elsewhere on the base, the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System was making plans to move about a half-dozen planes to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, ahead of Hurricane Irma.
“We’re moving four to six aircrafts to Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma,” Operations Group Commander for the 116th Air Control Wing Ato Crumbly said Friday. “We’ll keep them there until early next week and then we’ll fly them back and resume normal operations.”
Hurricane Matthew, which hit in October 2016, was the last time JSTARS had to move planes elsewhere.
“What you’re really worried about is spinoff thunderstorms. We know we won’t get the brunt of the hurricane itself,” Crumbly said. “Like all airplanes, we have limits for the amount of gusts they can take when they’re on the ground. ... It’s just to be very prudent.”
Each of the planes costs about $330 million apiece, and JSTARS has about 16 of them.
“This will have minimal impact on our mission,” Crumbly said.
The planes likely will be moved sometime Saturday.
Liz Fabian and Georgia Public Broadcasting’s Grant Blankenship contributed to this story.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
