State of Emergency expands to include 94 Georgia counties

A state of emergency was issued Friday to include 64 additional counties, bringing the total number of Georgia counties under the order to 94.
All Middle Georgia counties, including Bibb, Monroe, Jones, Twiggs, Peach and Houston, were among the additions to the new executive order issued at 2:30 p.m. by Gov. Nathan Deal.
Deal issued a state of emergency for 30 counties in south Georgia on Thursday, and the additions come after an updated forecast for the path of Hurricane Irma.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
