File photo: Georgia gubernatorial candidate Governor Nathan Deal answers a question during a debate with opponents Jason Carter and Andrew Hunt Tuesday night in Perry.
File photo: Georgia gubernatorial candidate Governor Nathan Deal answers a question during a debate with opponents Jason Carter and Andrew Hunt Tuesday night in Perry. JASON VORHEES jvorhees@macon.com
File photo: Georgia gubernatorial candidate Governor Nathan Deal answers a question during a debate with opponents Jason Carter and Andrew Hunt Tuesday night in Perry. JASON VORHEES jvorhees@macon.com

Local

State of Emergency expands to include 94 Georgia counties

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 08, 2017 4:14 PM

A state of emergency was issued Friday to include 64 additional counties, bringing the total number of Georgia counties under the order to 94.

All Middle Georgia counties, including Bibb, Monroe, Jones, Twiggs, Peach and Houston, were among the additions to the new executive order issued at 2:30 p.m. by Gov. Nathan Deal.

Deal issued a state of emergency for 30 counties in south Georgia on Thursday, and the additions come after an updated forecast for the path of Hurricane Irma.

 

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Horses evacuated from Irma come into Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter

Horses evacuated from Irma come into Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter 1:04

Horses evacuated from Irma come into Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter
Wesleyan opens doors to students' families 1:06

Wesleyan opens doors to students' families
Pets on the run from Irma find shelter 1:02

Pets on the run from Irma find shelter

View More Video