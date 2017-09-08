More Videos

Peach Countians welcome Hurricane Irma refugees 1:18

Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon 1:04

Pets on the run from Irma find shelter 1:02

Music soothed savagery of Sept. 11 for Robert McDuffie 2:33

Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues 1:39

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:44

Horses evacuated from Irma come into Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter 1:04

Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister 1:40

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

  • Wesleyan opens doors to students' families

    Wesleyan College is providing rooms for students' families who are evacuating for Hurricane Irma.

Andrea Honaker and Woody Marshall The Telegraph
Crime

A lawyer representing Ralph Stanley Elrod Jr. In the 2016 fatal shooting of Peach County Deputy Daryl Smallwood and Sgt. Patrick Sondron argued Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, challenging the master list that led to the grand jury that voted to indict Elrod on murder charges. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case.

Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash

Crime

A masked man who armed robbed All Virgin Strands Glam Bar on Mercer University Drive in Macon, Georgia on Sept. 6, 2017, made away with bundles of hair and no cash, Bibb County sheriff's Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.

Hair store on Mercer University Drive robbed

Local

All Virgin Strands Glam Bar was robbed Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Officials on the scene said that at this time they only know of hair that was taken in the robbery. There was no estimate of the value of the hair at this time.

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes

Crime

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a burglary in Forsyth where someone left feces on a woman's dishes; the story of a Bibb County-owned pickup truck that was stolen when the driver went inside a restaurant and left it cranked; and the reason for a fight that happened on a Bibb school bus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.

Brinks truck employee ambushed at bank ATM

Local

A Brinks truck worker was knocked from behind in a robbery at the BB&T Bank at 1302 Gray Highway in Macon at about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Bibb County sheriff's investigators are trying to determine if the theft of the money bag is related to a bank robbery Tuesday in Forsyth.