Peach Countians welcome Hurricane Irma refugees

Wesleyan College is providing rooms for student’s family members who are evacuating for Hurricane Irma. Sisters Julie Rodriguz and Mary Kasper arrived on Wednesday night from the Clearwater, Florida, area.
World renowned violinist Robert McDuffie shares what it was like in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. The Macon native, who played at the Macon-Bibb Public Safety Memorial Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, turned to his violin for comfort
Traffic along I-75 north in Byron didn't stop but was slowed by higher than normal traffic Thursday. Parts of I-75 northbound were also congested, including stretches near Cordele, Valdosta, Perry and from Forsyth to Jonesboro.
A lawyer representing Ralph Stanley Elrod Jr. In the 2016 fatal shooting of Peach County Deputy Daryl Smallwood and Sgt. Patrick Sondron argued Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, challenging the master list that led to the grand jury that voted to indict Elrod on murder charges. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case.
A masked man who armed robbed All Virgin Strands Glam Bar on Mercer University Drive in Macon, Georgia on Sept. 6, 2017, made away with bundles of hair and no cash, Bibb County sheriff's Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.
All Virgin Strands Glam Bar was robbed Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Officials on the scene said that at this time they only know of hair that was taken in the robbery. There was no estimate of the value of the hair at this time.
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a burglary in Forsyth where someone left feces on a woman's dishes; the story of a Bibb County-owned pickup truck that was stolen when the driver went inside a restaurant and left it cranked; and the reason for a fight that happened on a Bibb school bus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.