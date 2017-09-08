More Videos

Horses evacuated from Irma come into Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter 1:04

Horses evacuated from Irma come into Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter

Pause
Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon 1:04

Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon

Sisters find shelter away from storm at Wesleyan 1:59

Sisters find shelter away from storm at Wesleyan

Pets on the run from Irma find shelter 1:02

Pets on the run from Irma find shelter

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:44

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

Peach Countians welcome Hurricane Irma refugees 1:18

Peach Countians welcome Hurricane Irma refugees

Music soothed savagery of Sept. 11 for Robert McDuffie 2:33

Music soothed savagery of Sept. 11 for Robert McDuffie

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:02

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

  • Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon

    East Macon Park gym on Ocmulgee East Blvd. morphs into shelter to house Hurricane Irma refugees.

East Macon Park gym on Ocmulgee East Blvd. morphs into shelter to house Hurricane Irma refugees. Beau Cabell The Telegraph
East Macon Park gym on Ocmulgee East Blvd. morphs into shelter to house Hurricane Irma refugees. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

Local

Hurricane Irma: Middle Georgia evacuee shelters

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

September 08, 2017 2:25 PM

Middle Georgia counties have opened shelters in anticipation of Hurricane Irma making landfall in Florida this weekend.

Below is a list of some of the shelters open or planning to open in midstate. If you know of any other shelters that are open, email them to breaking@macon.com.

Macon-Bibb County

East Macon Recreation Center, 3326 Ocmulgee E. Blvd.

Theron Ussery Recreation Center, 815 North Macon Park Drive

Macon State Farmers Market (pet shelter), 2055 Eisenhower Pkwy.

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 5455 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, 478-832-3690

Cochran

Shelters will open as capacity is reached in the order listed.

Christ Chapel Church, 478-230-2995

The Hanger, 478-308-1253

House of Grace, 478-934-4494

RV Park

Hillside Campground, 478-230-2969

Animal Shelters

Georgia Canine Rescue, 478-271-4277

City of Cochran, 478-298-2345

Dodge County

Lakeside Assembly , Tyler Kirkley , 478-484-6525

Antioch Baptist, Fred Parker, 478-231-9155, 478-231-2422

Liberty Baptist, Chris Groves, 478-231-4378

Cottondale Baptist, Pat Ward, 478-290-8626, 30-40

The River, 520 Dublin Hwy., Gerald Conley, 478-231-9143

Friendship Baptist, Billy Lee, 478-374-1017, 20

Chauncey Gym, James Atkins, 404-823-4304, 229-315-0130

Grace Baptist, Nell Sanders, 478-231-0012, 100

Slo-Poke ATV Park, 327 Fish Road, Eastman

Laurens County

Evacuees can register at Dublin Civitan Fairgrounds, 2503 Ga. 257, Dublin, before heading to Dublin High School, which opens as a shelter on Friday.

Peach County

Fort Valley Festival Park, which has 45-hookups for recreational vehicles for water and electricity with restroom facilities.

Peach County fire stations: No. 1 at 6711 Peach Parkway, Byron, and No. 6 at 1770 Ga. 341, Fort Valley.

For more information on Hurricane Irma visit the National Hurricane Center’s website at www.nhc.noaa.gov.

Staff writer Becky Purser contributed to this story.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  