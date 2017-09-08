Hurricane Irma: Middle Georgia evacuee shelters

Middle Georgia counties have opened shelters in anticipation of Hurricane Irma making landfall in Florida this weekend.
Below is a list of some of the shelters open or planning to open in midstate. If you know of any other shelters that are open, email them to breaking@macon.com.
Macon-Bibb County
East Macon Recreation Center, 3326 Ocmulgee E. Blvd.
Theron Ussery Recreation Center, 815 North Macon Park Drive
Macon State Farmers Market (pet shelter), 2055 Eisenhower Pkwy.
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 5455 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, 478-832-3690
Cochran
Shelters will open as capacity is reached in the order listed.
Christ Chapel Church, 478-230-2995
The Hanger, 478-308-1253
House of Grace, 478-934-4494
RV Park
Hillside Campground, 478-230-2969
Animal Shelters
Georgia Canine Rescue, 478-271-4277
City of Cochran, 478-298-2345
Dodge County
Lakeside Assembly , Tyler Kirkley , 478-484-6525
Antioch Baptist, Fred Parker, 478-231-9155, 478-231-2422
Liberty Baptist, Chris Groves, 478-231-4378
Cottondale Baptist, Pat Ward, 478-290-8626, 30-40
The River, 520 Dublin Hwy., Gerald Conley, 478-231-9143
Friendship Baptist, Billy Lee, 478-374-1017, 20
Chauncey Gym, James Atkins, 404-823-4304, 229-315-0130
Grace Baptist, Nell Sanders, 478-231-0012, 100
Slo-Poke ATV Park, 327 Fish Road, Eastman
Laurens County
Evacuees can register at Dublin Civitan Fairgrounds, 2503 Ga. 257, Dublin, before heading to Dublin High School, which opens as a shelter on Friday.
Peach County
Fort Valley Festival Park, which has 45-hookups for recreational vehicles for water and electricity with restroom facilities.
Peach County fire stations: No. 1 at 6711 Peach Parkway, Byron, and No. 6 at 1770 Ga. 341, Fort Valley.
For more information on Hurricane Irma visit the National Hurricane Center’s website at www.nhc.noaa.gov.
Staff writer Becky Purser contributed to this story.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments