Former GBI agent draws 20 years in prison for crimes against children

More Videos 1:04 Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon Pause 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:39 Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 1:04 Horses evacuated from Irma come into Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter 2:31 EMA director: 'Now is the time to prepare' 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 0:35 Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation Former GBI agent Charles Woodall testified Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, as the first defense witness in his child molestation trial. Woodall, who worked with youth at Macon's Northway Church, is accused of molesting boys he met through the church. Former GBI agent Charles Woodall testified Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, as the first defense witness in his child molestation trial. Woodall, who worked with youth at Macon's Northway Church, is accused of molesting boys he met through the church. Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph

Former GBI agent Charles Woodall testified Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, as the first defense witness in his child molestation trial. Woodall, who worked with youth at Macon's Northway Church, is accused of molesting boys he met through the church. Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph