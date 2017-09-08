More Videos

  • Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation

Local

Former GBI agent draws 20 years in prison for crimes against children

By Oby Brown

obrown@macon.com

September 08, 2017 1:52 PM

A former GBI agent convicted of child molestation must serve 20 years in prison for his crimes.

Charles Woodall’s sentence included 15 years for multiple counts of child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes, and five years for violating his oath of office, prosecutor Dorothy Hull said.

Late last month, jurors deliberated about two hours before finding Woodall guilty of molesting three boys he met through his work at Macon’s Northway Church.

Come back to macon.com for more on this story and see Saturday’s Telegraph.

