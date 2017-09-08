Toll waived for Interstate 75 express lanes as Hurricane Irma evacuees travel north

The new express toll lanes on Interstate 75 south of Atlanta are now open to all vehicles, and the lanes will remain open for northbound traffic only as evacuees travel away from the path of Hurricane Irma.
The express lanes, which opened earlier this year, stretch 12 miles from McDonough Road in Henry County to Stockbridge Highway in Clayton County.
Normally, the lanes are open only to Peach Pass or SunPass holders, who are then billed a fee based on the demand to use it and the number of miles traveled on it.
However, the Georgia Department of Transportation started waiving the regular tolls at midnight Friday.
Tractor-trailers and other vehicles with more than two axles or six wheels are prohibited from using the express lanes.
On Saturday, GDOT plans to reverse the eastbound lanes of Interstate 16 to westbound lanes for a 125-mile stretch between Savannah and Dublin.
