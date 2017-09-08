More Videos

  • I-75 north gets crowded as Hurricane Irma evacuees seek higher ground

    Traffic along I-75 north in Byron didn't stop but was slowed by higher than normal traffic Thursday. Parts of I-75 northbound were also congested, including stretches near Cordele, Valdosta, Perry and from Forsyth to Jonesboro.

Traffic along I-75 north in Byron didn't stop but was slowed by higher than normal traffic Thursday. Parts of I-75 northbound were also congested, including stretches near Cordele, Valdosta, Perry and from Forsyth to Jonesboro.
Toll waived for Interstate 75 express lanes as Hurricane Irma evacuees travel north

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 08, 2017 12:44 PM

The new express toll lanes on Interstate 75 south of Atlanta are now open to all vehicles, and the lanes will remain open for northbound traffic only as evacuees travel away from the path of Hurricane Irma.

The express lanes, which opened earlier this year, stretch 12 miles from McDonough Road in Henry County to Stockbridge Highway in Clayton County.

Normally, the lanes are open only to Peach Pass or SunPass holders, who are then billed a fee based on the demand to use it and the number of miles traveled on it.

However, the Georgia Department of Transportation started waiving the regular tolls at midnight Friday.

Tractor-trailers and other vehicles with more than two axles or six wheels are prohibited from using the express lanes.

On Saturday, GDOT plans to reverse the eastbound lanes of Interstate 16 to westbound lanes for a 125-mile stretch between Savannah and Dublin.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

