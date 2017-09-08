Hurricane Irma headed for Georgia, but what will it bring?

More Videos 1:04 Horses evacuated from Irma come into Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter Pause 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:04 Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon 1:59 Sisters find shelter away from storm at Wesleyan 1:02 Pets on the run from Irma find shelter 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 1:18 Peach Countians welcome Hurricane Irma refugees 2:33 Music soothed savagery of Sept. 11 for Robert McDuffie 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect Hurricane Irma weakened to a category 4 storm but remains dangerous. The storm is poised to bring hurricane conditions to the Florida Keys & South Florida Saturday night Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern Florida while hurricane watches are under effect into central Florida. Hurricane Irma weakened to a category 4 storm but remains dangerous. The storm is poised to bring hurricane conditions to the Florida Keys & South Florida Saturday night Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern Florida while hurricane watches are under effect into central Florida. Meta Viers McClatchy

