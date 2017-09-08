Hurricane Irma threat looms over 9/11 memorial featuring violinist Robert McDuffie

Under a crystal blue sky, violinist Robert McDuffie played the Star Spangled banner Friday morning on Mulberry Street.
It was 16 years ago this coming Monday that he turned to his violin to help soothe his anger as he watched television images of the Twin Towers falling from the sky.
As he played the National Anthem back in his hometown Friday, Macon-Bibb County firefighters and sheriff’s deputies stood at attention on both sides of Public Safety Park to remember the sacrifices of those who died trying to save others on Sept. 11, 2011.
Even before the threat of Hurricane Irma, the annual observance had been scheduled three days in advance of the Monday’s anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
The massive storm barreling toward Florida and projected to track through Middle Georgia was on the minds of many.
Warren Selby Jr., president of the Macon Bibb Law Enforcement Foundation, said: “We didn’t see the storm of 9/11 coming” in the coordinated attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.
Riverside United Methodist Pastor Chip Strickland prayed to strengthen the local men and women in uniform who might be called into harm’s way in pending severe weather.
Strickland lifted up all those who perished in the Twin Towers, Pentagon and on Flight 93 and for “all of those who still carry the scars of that day.”
McDuffie was practicing the violin in New York City when the planes hit.
A friend from Macon called and alerted him of the tragedy.
“It was one of those gorgeous days and I just couldn’t believe what was happening,” McDuffie said.
He and his wife scrambled to opposite sides of Manhattan to get to their children, ages 12 and 8, out of school.
“It was almost like a ‘Grapes of Wrath,’ I mean, it was just a sea of humanity just walking up northern Manhattan,” he said. “Just really surreal. Just a mixture of emotions, hatred, love and fear, not really knowing what was going on in our city.”
McDuffie, who was in town for his annual Labor Day workshop and concert with the McDuffie Center for Strings at Mercer University, said he was honored to participate in the annual observance.
Standing in front of the firefighter ladders of the Iron Cross draped with an American Flag, he was filled with pride to be an American.
“We’re not perfect, but it’s the best experiment out there.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
